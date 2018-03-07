Helping to Make Prom Magical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Making someone feel like Cinderella on prom night! The Cinderella Story organization is a scholarship program designed to assist girls with obtaining formal dresses for high school events, including prom and homecoming. Julie Winbun and April Parsley are here today to talk about the Cinderella Story organization and how it is looking to help more girls this year and today they are answering all of your questions.

A "Cinderella" is a student who has been nominated to receive a gown at no cost with a Cinderella experience. But even high school girls who aren't nominated can participate. Our organization provides high school girls within our community the ability to obtain an affordable dress of their choice for just $25. We couldn't get closer to being a fairy godmother if we tried!

Cinderella Story Dress Sale Date & Location

$25 prom dress sale

Monon Trail Elementary

Westfield, IN

Saturday, March 24

11am-4pm

If you would like more information on the Cinderella Story, prom event, or want to volunteer click the link below.

https://cinderellapromevent.com/about-us