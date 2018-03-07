Light snow early, as winter feel returns to Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pockets of light snow are falling this morning across the state. Only a light dusting in a few spots, while roads remain mostly dry across the entire area! No doubt, the colder air is back and will hold for the entire day on breezy west winds. Many dry hours this afternoon and into the evening anticipated.

This evening, a few flurries may redevelop but most areas will remain dry, while temperatures slip down into the lower 20s. A drier but still cold day expected on Thursday, as temperatures continue to be stubbornly below average. The weekend looks dry with most, if any, precipitation falling across the southern 1/4 of state. A trend to warmer days not to arrive until late next week around St. Patrick's Day!