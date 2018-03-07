Man escapes injury after early morning hit-and-run crash in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A driver counts himself lucky after surviving a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, Joseph Butler was heading north on Meridian Street when he made it to the intersection of Meridian and 11th Street. He saw the light turn green and started to go when he noticed a car coming at him.

“I see a car coming out of nowhere. I tried to swerve out of the way, but they nailed me,” Butler told FOX59 after the crash.

The other vehicle had gone through a red light and hit the driver’s side of Butler’s car.

“I didn’t know what to expect from the ringing in my ears,” he said. “I thought I was dead, for a second. And when everything came back to me, I was just thankful—thankful not to be gone.”

After he came to, he looked at the other driver and thought he was going to stop so they could exchange insurance information. Instead, he heard the other car’s bumper scraping across the ground and saw it take off.

Butler, who was on his way home from work, wasn’t hurt. He said the other car appeared to be a silver Pontiac Grand Am from the early 2000s. The car has significant damage to the front end.