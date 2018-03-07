× Memorial fund for Deputy Pickett set up by Fifty Club

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A memorial fund has been set up to honor fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett by the Fifty Club of Boone County.

Sheriff Mike Nielsen wants to give thanks to Chris Beaver and Darren Peck, current and past presidents of the Fifty Club of Hamilton County, Inc.

The Fifty Club, an organization formed in 1969 to provide a “line of duty death benefit” to families of fallen officers. The Fifty Club of Boone County consists of local business people throughout the county.

Those interested in donating to the Deputy Jake Pickett Memorial Fund can bring a check to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, visit your local Key Bank or use the this PayPal link.

Visitation for Deputy Pickett is set for Thursday and his funeral procession will be on Friday.

The route will start at Connection Point Church in Brownsburg on Friday, where Pickett’s funeral will start at 11 a.m. It will pass through Lebanon and end at Crown Hill Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.