Helping Hoosiers pay for college

Posted 7:21 AM, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 07:51AM, March 7, 2018

College can be a very expensive investment into your future. There is federal and state money available. In Indiana, students have until April 15th to get their FAFSA application submitted. Bill Wozniak, with INvestEd Indiana, has tips to make the application process much easier.