Sister of Deputy Jacob Pickett writes letter thanking community: 'Jake was very loved and will be missed by so many people'

LEBANON, Ind. – The sister of a Boone County deputy killed in the line of duty last week shared a message thanking everyone for the outpouring of support for her brother.

Deputy Jacob Pickett’s sister, Kristi, sent a message to FOX59 saying the kind words from supporters in the law enforcement and first responder community have meant so much to the family since the death of her brother.

She’s heartened by the response from the community and said her brother loved helping people. Here’s the message in its entirety: