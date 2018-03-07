× Snow showers could make for slick spots Thursday AM

A steady and rather beautiful snowfall here on the northwest side just before 10 pm Wednesday. More snow showers overnight as colder pattern takes hold.

The expected snow showers will create some slick spots with a few locations receiving a coating to as much as 1″ by sunrise. Through 10:30 nearly a half-inch of snow collected on parked cars in our FOX59/CBS4 studio parking lot. The snow showers are scattered and coming in bursts. Anyone receiving a .50″ or more will have had 2 or more of these snow showers pass through.

Special Weather statement from NWS Indianapolis