Three children transported to Riley Hospital after crash on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three children were transported to Riley Hospital after a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Wednesday morning.

The crash, which involved a Dodge Charger and a van, occurred around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Cecil Avenue and East Washington Street.

Three children who were passengers in the van were transported to Riley Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Charger was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection will be closed for about a half hour while crews clear the scene.

According to police, the Charger turned in front of the van at or near the intersection.

There was a small fire in the front of the van, but emergency crews were able to put it out quickly.

The intersection was closed for a short time, but it is back open.