Traffic, weather may force DPW crews to re-repair potholes

INDIANAPOLIS,IN—10 days into the city’s second pothole blitz, DPW says road crews have filled more than 45,000 potholes. But the agency also says its likely crews will have to double back on their work.

“This first and second week we’ve done a lot of great work but we know that maybe four weeks from now we’re going to have to come back at it just because spring is where a lot of our potholes come from,” DPW spokesperson Warren Stokes said.

In some areas where crews have filled potholes, patches have started to come apart. A problem exacerbated by new potholes popping up. Stokes says high traffic and weather changes are the likely culprits behind the premature wear and tear.

“Just like any pothole, it going to come loose eventually,” he said.

While the hot mix asphalt crews have been using does provide a longer lasting seal, Stokes says they are still a temporary fix. According to Stokes, the agency is exploring more permanent options such as increased amounts of strip patching to provide a longer lasting solution.

“With pothole filling we know that it can last maybe a month or two, or a few weeks. But with strip patching you’re getting a whole fresh road,” Stokes said.

Stokes says the agency has also been discussing looking at the underlying issues of problematic roads, and trying to figure out if something such as poor drainage is leading to problems.