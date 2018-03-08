× Court docs: Indiana man fatally shot 2 people in pursuit of $10,000 Prada purse

LIGONIER, Ind. (AP) — Court documents say a man told investigators he fatally shot two people in northern Indiana while trying to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000.

The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports 35-year-old Michael Johnson of Fort Wayne told investigators that he shot 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein on Monday night at an apartment complex in Ligonier.

Johnson is jailed on a parole violation, pending anticipated charges in the slayings. A Noble County judge on Wednesday found probable cause to hold Johnson without bond on two counts of murder and a count of attempted murder.

Johnson reportedly told police that two women accompanied him to get the purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal. The women were also taken to jail.

According to court documents, Johnson went to the apartment to meet Adams, who started running out of the back of the apartment. Johnson said the two women accompanying him started chasing after Adams and he followed them. He told investigators he shot Adams in the back.

According to court documents, Johnson was startled by “movement,” turned and fired at Feldstein, hitting her in the back. He fired another shot at a third person, whom he believed he’d also hit. However, the shot missed the third person, identified in court documents as Amberly Brown.

Police said Johnson’s recollection of the events closely matched Brown’s. Johnson was taken into custody in Steuben County after a chase.