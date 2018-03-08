Opposing sides digging in on bill that would toughen abortion rules

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—On Wednesday, the Indiana legislature sent senate bill 340 to governor Holcomb’s desk.. SB 340 requires medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions to report detailed patient information. The list of complications include issues like infection, or blood clots, and extend to issues like anxiety or sleep disorders.

Critics of the bill say it’s another example of government overreach.

“this bill is basically a deceptive attempt by anti-abortion groups to falsify that record by inaccurately portraying a wide range of medical conditions as complications of abortions,” VP of public policy for Planned Parenthood Indiana and Kentucky Patti Stauffer said.

Stauffer says the bill would also make logistical hoops for women and providers looking to attain, or provide abortions even more difficult. Stauffer contends those hurdles could prevent women from seeking care they need.

“This is again an unnecessary overregulation, that ultimately denies women access to healthcare that they have a right to receive,” she said.

Meanwhile supporters of the bill say if anything, the bill would help increase the level of care women receive.

“This just helps the state of Indiana know what’s going on in these facilities, and also help to make sure women are protected, and that the level of health care that they receive in other facilities are happening in abortion clinics,” director of operations for the Indiana Family Institute Ryan McCann said.

MCcann adds that the bill would also make abortion providers from out of state, who want to come to Indiana, address any violations or crimes they may have committed. Which he says is something either side of the debate should agree with.

“To me it’s just kind of a general health bill that just tries to protect women and children,” he said.

So far, Governor Holcomb has yet to indicate whether he will sign the bill.

“We’ll put in thoughtful consideration into every angle and we’ll discuss and ultimately reach a decision on whether to sign or not to sign,” the governor said.