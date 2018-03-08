First measurable snow in nearly a month; Below normal for the next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOW KIDDING

There hadn't been any measurable snow in central Indiana in nearly a month. The span of 28 days dating back to February 7th had a total snowfall of .8". .4" fell on February 7th with .4" falling on March 7th. We hadn't had so little snow for those dates since 2001.

Snow fall for the season now stands at 9.4". Nearly 15" below normal. From this date forward we normally have another 2" of snow. Stay tuned, we are not done just yet.

COLD WILL HOLD

The chill has a sting as temperatures Thursday were chilly, even by January standards. The afternoon temperarue failed to reach the freezing mark for many - coldest here since early February.

SNOW SHOWERS

Lingering snow flurries and scattered snow showers will diminish around 12 am. A few slick spots are still possible but snow showers tonight will not be as numerous or have the same intensity as last night. A few flurries may linger late into the night.

COLD PATTERN

The chilly pattern will not be backing down anytime soon. The jet stream has taken a dip for the eastern half of the nation and it will not be warming up here for several more days. With southern jet stream and the polar jet stream so close a storm system is to develop later Saturday into Sunday. At this distance, the energy is staying south of central Indiana but could impact a portion of the southern third of her state by Sunday morning. We are monitoring the track. It is not uncommon that these systems pull north and west of the forecast track. If that would occur we could see lighter snow develop further north. Stay tuned.