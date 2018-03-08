× Hoosiers can pay their respects to Deputy Jacob Pickett during Thursday’s visitation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers can pay their respects Thursday to a fallen Boone County deputy.

The visitation for Deputy Jacob Pickett is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery Funeral Home, 700 W. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Pickett was wounded Friday and kept on life support through the weekend for organ donation.

Pickett will be laid to rest Friday. Organizers expect 2,000 people at his funeral service, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg. Gov. Eric Holcomb will be among those in attendance.

After the funeral, a procession will transport Pickett through many communities where he served as well as past White Lick Creek Elementary, where his widow is a teacher. The governor directed flags to be flown at half-staff in in Boone, Hendricks, Tipton and Marion counties in honor of Pickett’s sacrifice.

The deputy will be laid to rest in the Heroes of Public Safety section of Crown Hill Cemetery.