Hoosiers should expect slick Thursday morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It wasn’t much, but just enough snow fell overnight to cause some problems for drivers around central Indiana.

Roads are icy or snow covered in spots–especially on bridges and overpasses–and drivers on untreated roads should use extra caution. While the snow is letting up, temperatures are below freezing.

Traffic maps showed multiple problems around central Indiana. Here’s a look at some of the incidents this morning:

Northbound I-69 was closed near State Road 9 in Madison County after a crash involving a semi truck

On the east side of Indianapolis, left lanes were blocked on northbound I-465 near Pendleton Pike

Left and right lanes were blocked on I-465 southbound near U.S. 40/Washington Street on Indy’s west side

Left 2 lanes of westbound I-70 closed near Rural Street/Keystone Avenue downtown

Extremely slow traffic along eastbound I-70 near State Road 39

Westbound I-74 closed near Ronald Reagan Parkway — this crash has cleared, but traffic is slow

Westbound I-70 near State Road 267 closed due to crash

Part of westbound I-70 closed near Holt Road — The Wayne Township Fire Department says this crash involves more than a dozen vehicles

According to Indiana State Police, the majority of problems are north of I-465 heading into Hamilton and Hancock counties, although passing lanes on interstates have a thin layer of snow.

Here’s a breakdown of what we’re seeing this morning in some of our central Indiana counties: