Huge sale on kids’ clothes, toys and baby items

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Whether you're a parent on a budget or you just like some neat items for your little ones, the Indy Kids Sale has 70,000 items and it's going on now at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

They've been serving families in and around the Indianapolis for 10 years.

"We hold two sales a year at the fairgrounds. People buy stuff and sell items here. And you can get really great buys at 50-90% off retail. We have thousands of great deals on children's clothing, toys and gear," said Lori Chandler, owner of Indy Kids Sale.

FOX59 decided to see what you could get for $100 in four different categories. We had four separate piles of gently used and sometimes new items. One pile was for boys' clothes, one for girls' clothes, one for baby gear and one for toys. Each pile was $100 or less. We started with boys' stuff.

"We have at least ten items here. We have an Under Armour top that's only $6. We have another sporty shirt that's $5. We've got shorts and swim trunks, several different jerseys, and PJ's, about a dozen items. It's everything you need for the summer for about 100 bucks," said Chandler.

You can expect to find all of the brand-name items as well as boutique and specialty items at about a third the price. What you buy is given a thorough check before it can be sold. If it's not good, it's rejected.

"It's organized, it's easy, and it's great because all of the money that I have spent on clothes before, I can get some of that money back by selling items as well," said Christina Wolfe, a buyer and consigner at Indy Kids Sale.

Christina has two boys and one is still young enough at age 6 to need items at this sale. She's showing off pile number two, which is all about toys. They have thousands to choose from.

"This large remote control car, for example, is only $50, which looks like a ton of fun. It's a great deal. We also have a LEGO table, with LEGOs in the bottom and a building surface on top for $8. There's also a fun mini shopping cart kids like for only $4, plus several others items totaling less than $100," said Wolfe.

In the next pile of items, we dealt with girls' clothes. They have racks and racks of clothes to choose from, with all different styles, brands and sizes for little ones.

"We have some dress-up clothes, several adorable little dresses, and even this tiny swimsuit. It's only $5. If parents need Easter things, we have rain jackets, and dance wear, capris and shorts. There are about 15 items on this clothing rack, so the average price for each is under $7," said Chandler.

Now to baby items. There are thousands to choose from. Almost every brand is represented, and all items are inexpensive. They have a cool teepee type playmat that folds out, a swing, a "rock and play" and a stroller. And this pile also includes a stack of baby clothes for just under $100. The stroller itself new would cost more than that.

If you want to sell your stuff, they'll have future sales where you can sign up in advance on their website. Parking for the sale is free and so is admission.