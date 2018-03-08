× Light snow overnight creating big problems this morning; winter still here!

Roads are icy to snow covered in spots this morning and any roads untreated may catch you off guard! Until roads get treated, travel will be slow and some school delays are expected, especially in the more rural areas. Live Guardian Radar is indicating less activity now but a few flurries remain until mid-morning. Some sunshine will work in this afternoon, as temperatures SLOWLY climb into the middle 30’s later today. Coldest of the week expected (36°) with temperatures running 10 to 15° below average across the state.

Drier weather builds in today/tonight and for most of the weekend. We continue to monitor computer model runs for snow potential this Sunday. The past few days, our most trusted winter model, continues to keep us dry for Sunday with a system skirting south. Look for more updates in the days ahead on any changes!