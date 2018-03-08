Live coverage of Deputy Pickett’s funeral procession prompts programming changes Friday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Friday, March 9, FOX59 will air live coverage of the funeral procession of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m.
Due to the live coverage, there will be some changes to the regularly scheduled television programming.
- 11 a.m. – Jerry Springer will air on channel 4.2
- 12 p.m. – Maury will air on channel 4.2
- 1 p.m. – Steve Wilkos will air on channel 4.2
- 2 p.m. – Daily Mail TV will not air
- 3 p.m. – Crime Watch Daily will air on channel 4.2 next week
The coverage of the Boone County deputy’s funeral will also air on FOX59.com and the FOX59 Facebook page.