Live coverage of Deputy Pickett’s funeral procession prompts programming changes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – On Friday, March 9, FOX59 will air live coverage of the funeral procession of fallen Deputy Jacob Pickett from 11 a.m. to about 5 p.m.

Due to the live coverage, there will be some changes to the regularly scheduled television programming.

11 a.m. – Jerry Springer will air on channel 4.2

12 p.m. – Maury will air on channel 4.2

1 p.m. – Steve Wilkos will air on channel 4.2

2 p.m. – Daily Mail TV will not air

3 p.m. – Crime Watch Daily will air on channel 4.2 next week

The coverage of the Boone County deputy’s funeral will also air on FOX59.com and the FOX59 Facebook page.