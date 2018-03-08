McDonald’s celebrates International Women’s Day by flipping arches to ‘W’
McDonald’s is celebrating International Women’s Day with a big, gleaming W.
“For the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches,” said McDonald’s Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis.
The giant arches were physically flipped at one California restaurant. On Thursday, International Women’s Day, upside-down arches replaced right-side-up arches across McDonald’s digital channels.
Lewis said McDonald’s is flipping its logo “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere.”
The upside down signage was put up outside a restaurant outside Los Angeles, in Lynwood, California. Mayor José Luis Solache took note in an Instagram post.
Patricia Williams, owner of both McDonald's Restaurants in Lynwood, has done the unprecedented and what we all thought was impossible – she turned the iconic M at the McDonald's on Long Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway upside down to represent the W in celebration of WOMEN everywhere! Not only are we in the middle of Women's History Month, but tomorrow, Thursday, March 8, 2018 is International Women's Day and Patricia and her awesome team will be at our McDonald's to celebrate women everywhere from Noon to 2 p.m. A former employee of McDonald's myself (at this exact McDonald's), and a huge advocate of WOMEN everywhere, and knowing Patricia personally, words cannot express how amazingly beautiful this advertising gesture is for women everywhere. How lucky are we in Lynwood that our McDonald's is the only one in the country whose M's are being turned upside down? I would say we are pretty lucky and our new W would beat any Super Bowl ad in a snap! On behalf of WOMEN everywhere, THANK YOU PATRICIA!!! #CelebrateWomen 👏🏽 #MayorSolache #ProudMayor #CityofLynwood #Lynwood #LynwoodCA #Woman #Women #90262 #WeAreLynwood #WorkingForLynwood #GoLynwood #CelebrateWomenEveryday #ProudLynwoodMayor #ProudFormerEmployee
The restaurant chain will also mark the occasion at another 100 US locations, where McDonald’s employees will wear special hats and shirts.
In recent years, companies have started using International Women’s Day to broadcast their views on gender equality.
“International Women’s day is a perfect opportunity for brands to talk about their commitment to empowerment,” said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.
“It’s a perfect venue to get out there and enhance your brand perception,” he said.
In a statement, McDonald’s said that 6 out of 10 managers of US restaurants are women.
“We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace,” the company added.
Brands may also be eager to replicate the success of others, Calkins said.
“When companies see high-profile campaigns that get some traction and get some discussion, they are very quick to jump on the bandwagon.”
One example of a particularly successful campaign is the “Fearless Girl,” sculpture, which was installed across the “Charging Bull,” in New York City by State Street ahead of International Women’s Day last year.
The statue was designed by the financial services company and the advertising firm McCann to call attention to State Street’s efforts to improve gender diversity on corporate boards. But it soon took on a life of its own.