Multiple people injured in Decatur County school bus crash

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. – Multiple people were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday morning in Decatur County.

A North Decatur School District bus crashed just before 8 a.m. on U.S. 421 near State Road 3.

Indiana State Police confirm multiple people were injured on the bus, but no one suffered serious injuries.

All of the children were unloaded form the bus. According to investigators, the bus collided with a van at a railroad crossing.

The area was temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the scene, but it has since reopened.