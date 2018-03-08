× North Central student to be disciplined after making social media post about guns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A North Central High School student will be disciplined after school officials say the student made a post on social media referencing guns in a threatening manner.

Washington Township officials say the administration was alerted late last night about the post.

According to a message sent to families by Principal Evans Branigan, “In the post, the author claims to be alerting ALL students regarding rumors he’d heard about an alleged shooter. The student references the race of the alleged perpetrator and provides the reason for the act as being related to a video.”

The threat was determined to be a hoax, and a student who is believed to be responsible for making the post was brought into the North Central administrative offices by 7:35 a.m.

It is unclear at this time whether the student will face criminal charges. School officials say “appropriate disciplinary response will be assessed.”

School officials say the threat did not affect the school day. A message by Branigan was sent to all North Central families around 10 a.m. to alert them about the situation.