Spring lasagna recipe is a great way to eat seasonally
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Spring Lasagna
Yield: Serves about 9 people, depending how big you cut your slices
Ingredients
- 12 ounces asparagus
- 1/3 cup Challenge butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 3 cups milk
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/4 cup basil
- 2 1/2 cups ricotta
- 2 cups baby spinach
- 1 1/2 cups mozzarella
- 2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 9 oven-ready lasagna noodles
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese
Directions
- Prepare asparagus by cutting off about the last inch of the stalk; proceed to cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces
- Microwave asparagus pieces in microwave-safe bowl for 3 minutes to make pieces more tender
- Separate asparagus tips from rest of asparagus pieces and set aside; this is because the tips are the “prettiest” part of the asparagus and they will be sprinkled on top in the final step
- Start making sauce by melting butter in large saucepan
- Add 1/2 cup flour and whisk for 1 minute to make a roux
- Add milk and whisk for about 10 minutes until sauce starts to thicken; do not let sauce boil
- Add cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and nutmeg
- Stir in basil and set aside
- Make filling by mixing together ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, salt, and Italian seasoning; set aside
- Spray 9×13 pan and put a little sauce at bottom of pan before adding noodles
- Add 3 lasagna noodles over top of the sauce; followed by 1 cup of sauce. Spread sauce across noodles to coat evenly
- Add half of ricotta cheese mixture on top of sauce, and then add half of your asparagus pieces
- Repeat the steps of this assembly one more time
- Finish by adding 3 lasagna noodles; 1 cup of sauce; parmesan; and asparagus tips
- Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 375 for 35 to 40 minutes