Spring lasagna recipe is a great way to eat seasonally

Posted 1:49 PM, March 8, 2018, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Spring Lasagna
Yield: Serves about 9 people, depending how big you cut your slices
Ingredients

  • 12 ounces asparagus
  • 1/3 cup Challenge butter
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 3 cups milk
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 1 Tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/4 cup basil
  • 2 1/2 cups ricotta
  • 2 cups baby spinach
  • 1 1/2 cups mozzarella
  • 2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 9 oven-ready lasagna noodles
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

Directions

  1. Prepare asparagus by cutting off about the last inch of the stalk; proceed to cut asparagus into 1-inch pieces
  2. Microwave asparagus pieces in microwave-safe bowl for 3 minutes to make pieces more tender
  3. Separate asparagus tips from rest of asparagus pieces and set aside; this is because the tips are the “prettiest” part of the asparagus and they will be sprinkled on top in the final step
  4. Start making sauce by melting butter in large saucepan
  5. Add 1/2 cup flour and whisk for 1 minute to make a roux
  6. Add milk and whisk for about 10 minutes until sauce starts to thicken; do not let sauce boil
  7. Add cream cheese, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, and nutmeg
  8. Stir in basil and set aside
  9. Make filling by mixing together ricotta, spinach, mozzarella, salt, and Italian seasoning; set aside
  10. Spray 9×13 pan and put a little sauce at bottom of pan before adding noodles
  11. Add 3 lasagna noodles over top of the sauce; followed by 1 cup of sauce. Spread sauce across noodles to coat evenly
  12. Add half of ricotta cheese mixture on top of sauce, and then add half of your asparagus pieces
  13. Repeat the steps of this assembly one more time
  14. Finish by adding 3 lasagna noodles; 1 cup of sauce; parmesan; and asparagus tips
  15. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 375 for 35 to 40 minutes