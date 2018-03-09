Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett laid to rest at Crown Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – Thousands of mourners congregated at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg on Friday to pay their last respects to Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett as he was laid to rest.

Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty last Friday and taken off life support early Monday morning. Now, Hoosiers will have a chance to pay their last respects to the fallen deputy.

Around 7 a.m. Friday, Deputy Pickett’s body was moved from Crown Hill Funeral Home to Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg for his funeral service. A procession escorted Pickett’s flag-draped casket to the church.

Pickett’s moving service was officiated by Pastor Steve Reeves, a man who has known Pickett since he was 10-years-old. Among the list of speakers were Gov. Eric Holcomb, Rep. Todd Rokita, Sheriff Mike Nielsen, and Tipton Officer Bradley Robins.

One of the most moving portions of the services was when Robins, who is one of Pickett’s good friends, delivered the eulogy. He tearfully but directly addressed Pickett’s wife Jen, saying “Jen you are one of our pack. You have been for a long time. We pledge to you and the boys to give 100%. Jen, we are forever indebted to you for sharing Jake with us.”

A 52-mile procession took Pickett from the church to his final resting place in the Heroes of Public Safety Section at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.

The procession, which has around 575 cars and is about 5 miles long, lasted several hours. It passed by White Lick Elementary School, where his widow teaches. A line of hundreds of Brownsburg students were gathered on the side of the road to pay their respects.

The motorcade stopped at the sheriff’s office for Pickett’s 10-42 End of Watch call and then the Boone County Courthouse.

During the emotional call, the dispatcher said, ""Go rest high on that mountain brother to be at peace…we’ll pick up the watch from here."

The public was asked to line the procession route and wear blue or red, white and blue to honor the fallen deputy’s sacrifice.

The procession then moved from the Boone County Sheriff's Office to Crown Hill Cemetary in Indianapolis. Hundreds of officers took part in the burial service which included bagpipes, a tradition at fallen officer's funerals.

Deputy Pickett was a five year veteran of law enforcement and leaves behind his wife, Jen, and two young sons. Below is a series of tweets to relive the day.

Thank you for your service.