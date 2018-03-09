Businesses along procession route prepare to help honor Deputy Pickett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – After a funeral thousands are expected to attend, Deputy Jacob Pickett’s body will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

But first, a full procession of his fellow Boone County Sheriff’s deputies, Lebanon police officers and other law enforcement will escort him there.

Many business owners along the route tied ribbons on their doors, started flying flags at half-staff put blue lights out front, to express their condolences to the family.

“It was, uh, it was rough,” said Tim Barnes, the co-owner of Barney’s Auto Sales in Lebanon.

Barnes lives just down the street from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Every day on his way to work, he passes the growing memorial to Deputy Pickett before arriving at his work, where he’s made a small one of his own.

“I put those flags up, I got them in June or July, I can’t remember, but there had been some policemen killed out of state,” said Barnes.

Barnes used to attach the pennants to his cars when any officer across America dies, then takes them down until someone else is killed in the line of duty.

“Now it hits home,” said Barnes. “It’s close. You don’t think about those things until it happens to your neighbor, until it happens to your family. Then when it happens to your family, then you go, ‘Wow. This is something.’”

Besides the pennants, the route is also already decorated with blue ribbons, signs of support and American flags flying at half-staff.

Tomorrow, people are expected to be there too.

In Brownsburg, some business owners are making it easier for people to support.

“They can come in if they want to, they can look out the window in case they, you know elderly people if they want to be in here,” said Edeet Loturco, the owner of Elite Edeet hair salon.

Loturco is offering up her salon as a place for people, especially those more vulnerable, to stay warm or take a seat while still showing their support.

She’s also offered up space in her parking lot for her customers and others who need a place to park to see the procession along Main Street in Brownsburg.

Caroline’s Boutique, just off Main Street, has pledged the same.

“I just feel like it’s very important for our community to come together at this time and support not only the officers, but the Pickett family as well,” said Jennifer Hoereth, co-owner of the boutique.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend Deputy Pickett’s funeral and even more are expected to be along the procession route.

For the turn-by-turn directions for the procession, click here.