Colts head coach Frank Reich raises flag at IMS for start of Indy Car season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - With the IndyCar season set to begin this weekend at St. Pete, the new guy in town was tabbed for the honor of raising the flag Friday afternoon at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to signify the beginning of the 2018 schedule.

"It was a great honor to be able to put up the flag for the start of the season," new Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "To be a part of a city, you have to be a part of the culture. To really make an impact and enjoy every aspect of it, I just think it's a great opportunity."

This wasn't Frank Reich's first experience at IMS--the Colts head coach went to the Indy 500 with his daughters when he was on staff with the team under Jim Caldwell.

"I told my daughters, one day when you tell people you lived in Indy, you want to be able to say you've been to this race." Reich told us. "They came and had a blast."

Offseason programs for the Colts begin in April and the first-year head coach can't wait to get the ball rolling with his team.

"Getting hired, getting the staff in place and getting through the combine...now we're really getting traction on the real deal," Reich expressed. "Putting plans together and what we're going to do when the players get back in April. That's what we're looking forward to."

The Colts can begin their offseason program on April 2.