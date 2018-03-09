Crane topples over into Fall Creek Friday afternoon, no injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – No one was thankfully hurt Friday afternoon after a crane toppled over into Fall Creek.

Just before 4:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 2600 block of N. Central Ave. near E. Fall Creek Pkwy.

IFD says a crane tipped over and leaked a small amount of fuel. The driver was checked out by EMS, but did not suffer any injuries.

Pictures from the scene indicate that the crane was working on a bridge at the time of the incident. IFD reportedly turned over the investigation to the health department.