× IMPD search underway for an elderly male with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are searching for 67-year-old Kenneth Howard. Howard is an African-American male who has Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Howard was last seen in the area of 3600 N. Kenwood Ave., Indianapolis. He’s described by police as upset, and possibly aggressive towards authority figures. Howard was last seen wearing a black IU skull cap, green jacket, blue jeans, and shoes, and walking on foot, without a cell phone.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Kenneth Howard, please contact IMPD dispatch at 317.327.3811.