Person dies after being assaulted on the east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person died following an assault on the east side of Indianapolis early Friday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of North Shadeland Avenue around 6 a.m.

IMPD said the victim was beaten and later died at Eskenazi Hospital. Homicide detectives have been called to investigate.