Rep. Andre Carson appeared on FOX59 Morning News to discuss current events and his Youth Opportunity Fair, which is scheduled for Monday, March 12, 2018.
Rep. Andre Carson discusses youth opportunity fair
-
Sen. Young: ‘We need to make sure mentally ill people don’t have access to firearms’
-
IN Focus: Banks, Carson discuss controversial GOP memo
-
IN Focus: Carson on Russia probe, Trump tweets, Conyers
-
IN Focus: Indiana lawmakers discuss gun control debate
-
Bill with significant impact on smokers clears Indiana House panel unanimously
-
-
IPS to hold community input meetings on transportation
-
Tickets for Zoobilation, Indy’s most anticipated black-tie fundraiser, sell out in record-breaking fashion
-
Work on ‘DigIndy’ tunnel project closes Meridian at 28th Street through October
-
Honor Martin Luther King, Jr. with day of service, give to your community
-
Members of Congress, including 4 from Indiana, OK after fatal train crash in Virginia
-
-
Plainfield High School students fight back after newsmagazine is scrutinized
-
Mayor Hogsett pushes for summer jobs for youth
-
Ten Point Coalition to hold job fair at far east side church on Saturday