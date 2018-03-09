REVIEW: A Wrinkle in Time

Review by Dustin Heller

A Wrinkle in Time is the new Disney fantasy adventure movie based on the 1962 novel of the same name. The movie is directed by Ava DuVernay who is a pioneer for black female directors and a genuine talent in Hollywood. Her last two films, Selma and 13th , were both nominated for Academy Awards. A Wrinkle in Time marks the first time in history that a black woman has directed a movie with a budget exceeding $100 million. The film has some major star power with Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Zach Galifianakis along with some talented newcomers in Storm Reid, Levi Miller and Deric McCabe. A Wrinkle in Time is rated PG for thematic elements and some peril.

Acclaimed astrophysicist Dr. Alex Murry discovered a way to travel through time and space by using only his mind, and has been missing for four years. His daughter, Meg, and his son, Charles Wallace, are visited by three astral travelers that inform them that their father is still alive but in grave danger. He is being held captive by a universe-spanning evil called “the It” and they must rescue him before it’s too late.

With help from the astral travelers and a popular boy from Meg’s school, the kids transport to different parts of the universe in the blink of an eye in search of him. Evil takes many shapes and forms and might just be too much of a foe for these young children, but they do have love on their side.

A Wrinkle in Time is an uplifting, feel-good movie that has a great message about love and believing in yourself, but overall, it’s underwhelming. The film starts very slow and gradually picks up momentum, but never enough to move the needle. A big problem for the movie is that it’s not funny, which is a tough sell for parents that take their younger children. It is way too serious and somewhat confusing, leading me to question who the audience is for the movie. I don’t think adults without children will necessarily seek this out, and I don’t think it’s necessarily geared towards younger kids.

The CGI looks pretty and is very well done, but there aren’t any “wow” moments either. I loved the choice to have such a diverse cast and that played very well to overlying theme. Storm Reid is excellent in the lead role and Deric McCabe is a scene stealer…excellent casting choices. A Wrinkle in Time is a very relevant film for now and delivers a nice message to the younger generation; I’m just afraid that no one is going to see it.

It will definitely have an uphill battle at the box office going up against the other Disney behemoth in theaters right now.

Grade: C+