Road rage incident believed to have caused crash that left 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police believe road rage caused a crash on the city’s near southwest side that left a person in critical condition Friday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said crews quickly extricated the victim at the scene near the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and Raymond St.

The victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital. There were no other injuries reported.

Police say a dump truck collided with the victim’s vehicle and another car.

According to officers, a car fled the scene after the accident, but a description of the vehicle has not been provided.

All drivers at the scene were taken for a blood draw per Indiana state law.

Detectives are working to gather more information.