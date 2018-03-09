WATCH LIVE: Funeral and procession for Deputy Jacob Pickett
Roll over crash leaves 1 in critical condition on near southwest side

Posted 5:20 PM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:26PM, March 9, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A roll over crash on the city’ near southwest side left a person in critical condition Friday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department said crews quickly extricated the victim at the scene near the intersection of Kentucky Ave. and Raymond St.

The victim was then taken to Eskenazi Hospital. There were no other injuries reported in the accident.

Fire crews were remained on the scene for a bit to assist with cleanup and to ensure there were no additional hazards.