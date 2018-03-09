Still some winter out there; Snow chance lingers and reinforcing cold next week

SUN NORTH CLOUDS SOUTH Clouds thickening to the south. A few flurries are expected (light snow?) later tonight in far south-central Indiana with mainly clear skies north of Indianapolis.

Sunshine will be plentiful Saturday as the first system of the weekend moves out late tonight. The chill will continue but March sunshine Saturday will help! Temperatures will nudge up into the mid to upper 40s Saturday afternoon.

WEEKEND SOUTHERN STORM A secondary and stronger system is to take shape starting late Saturday night. While the track of this low has been consistently south, there is a chance that some light snow will develop north into south-central Indiana by Sunday night.

The thinking is that these tracks will pull a little north and west of the current forecast track by the computer models – a trend that began yesterday. Along with an upper level low diving south from Illinois, the clouds will thicken up again by Sunday morning. We are monitoring for the chance of some flurries or perhaps even a bit of light snow to develop Sunday evening. I’m posting the latest U.S. GFS model forecast for 8 pm Sunday below.

RESURGENT COLD NEXT WEEK The chill will be reinforced next week as the departing southern storm deepens and becomes another strong coastal storm out east. Late season arctic air will flood the state Monday night and bring more cold air and the chance of snow showers again starting Monday evening and for Tuesday.

WAITING FOR A WARM UP?

Milder air is in the extended forecast! The string of below normal days will be snapped late next week with temperatures surging to 60-degree late next week!

CHANGE THOSE CLOCKS