× Sunshine is back but winter’s chill remains…tracking snow chances this weekend!?!

Skies are clearing and temperatures are falling before sunrise to start our Friday morning. It may be colder BUT it will be a MUCH quieter drive in, as the flurries have ended and roads look great (no black ice)! Expect a good shot of sunshine today too, while temperatures slowly rise into the lower 40’s. No doubt, an improvement from Thursday’s miserable conditions, but still running below average for afternoon highs. Tonight, dry weather still holds and roads still good for travel downtown (Pacers Game) or just out in general for dinner or a movie.

This weekend remains dry and chilly, plus very inactive! A few systems will skirt the state but indications are that any precipitation (rain or snow) will remain well south of Indianapolis and surrounding counties. A mix of sun and clouds and sub-average temperatures to remain through Wednesday of next week, with hardly any precipitation to contend with…