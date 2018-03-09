UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after police safely locate missing 79-year-old woman

WATCH LIVE: Funeral and procession for Deputy Jacob Pickett
Posted 11:50 AM, March 9, 2018, by , Updated at 02:30PM, March 9, 2018

UPDATE: 

Police say Elfriede Lang was found safe by Illinois State Police Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The woman, Elfriede Lang from Cincinnati, is described to be 140 pounds, 5-feet-3-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lang was last seen Thursday, March 8, in Greenfield. She was last seen driving a green 2018 Honda HRV with Ohio plate BDC7180.

If you have any information on Elfriede B. Lang, contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677 or 911.