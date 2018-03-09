× UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after police safely locate missing 79-year-old woman

UPDATE:

Police say Elfriede Lang was found safe by Illinois State Police Friday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old woman, who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The woman, Elfriede Lang from Cincinnati, is described to be 140 pounds, 5-feet-3-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Lang was last seen Thursday, March 8, in Greenfield. She was last seen driving a green 2018 Honda HRV with Ohio plate BDC7180.

If you have any information on Elfriede B. Lang, contact the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677 or 911.