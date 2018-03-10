Indiana State Police hosting Unarmed Response to Active Shooter event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The tragedy in Parkland, Florida has prompted a lot of conversations about safety in our schools and public places.

Now some are asking if there's a way to respond to an active shooter unarmed.

In response, the Indiana State Police is hosting an Unarmed Response to Active Shooter event, and it's open to the public. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, March 21st at Greencastle High School. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 8:30 p.m.

We spoke with Sgt. Trent Smith and Dr. Richard Hogue about the event and what the public can expect.