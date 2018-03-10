× Indianapolis airport launches non-stop flights to Cancun

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Taking off just in time to plan for a summer getaway, Southwest Airlines’ launched its first international nonstop flight to Cancun, Mexico out of the Indianapolis International Airport on Saturday.

The airline’s first international flight from Indianapolis will depart on Saturdays from now through the summer.

“Southwest is very in-tune with where passengers want to go, and today’s inaugural flight is proof of that,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “Southwest is our most-traveled airline partner, and for good reason. They do their homework, and make investments aligned with what the Indianapolis market is calling for.”

Southwest accounts for 34 percent of the airport’s passenger traffic annually, offering nearly 40,000 seats each week.

“Cancun is a popular vacation spot and Hoosiers can now to take that much-needed vacation on Southwest’s new weekly nonstop service on Saturdays,” said Katherine Findlay, Southwest Airlines’ vice president and executive ambassador for Indianapolis.