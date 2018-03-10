× Roller coaster weather this week

It’s that time again. Time to change your clocks. Daylight Saving Time officially begins tomorrow. You’ll need to change your clocks ahead from 2 AM to 3 AM Sunday morning.

Today felt like a typical mid-March afternoon. Our high temperatures were right around the average for this time of year.

However, it will be another chilly, below average morning tomorrow. We’ll dip down to the upper 20’s overnight.

Sunday won’t be quite as warm. Highs only reaching the lower 40’s with more clouds around.

Some scattered flurries and light snow are possible Monday and Tuesday as high temperatures take a dive to the mid-30’s.

Good news!! Spring-like weather is around the corner. We’re tracking temperatures in the 50’s and 60’s by the end of next week. However, the warm temperatures also come with rain chances.