SILVER ALERT: Police searching for missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A silver alert has been declared for an 84-year-old woman from Bloomington.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Phyllis June Treadway.

Police describe her as a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Friday morning wearing a white leather coat. She was driving a red 2010 Kia Optima LX Indiana license plate 853BJJ.

Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Treadway, call 911 or contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department at 812-349-2781.