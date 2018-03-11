× 20-year-old Kokomo woman dead after Friday crash

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 20-year-old woman is dead after authorities were dispatched Friday to the 2400 block of N. Davis Rd. on the report of a single vehicle accident.

Tabitha Groover, of Kokomo, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Howard County Coroner’s Office after 3:45 p.m.

Her vehicle, a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada, appeared to leave the roadway and rolled.

The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma, with toxicology results pending.

Anyone having any information concerning this investigation is asked to contact Officer Austin Bailey or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.