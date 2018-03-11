× From cold with snow to mild with thunderstorms

We have a chilly night ahead. Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop to the mid 20’s Monday morning. Take the coat. Wind chills will be near the upper teens.

A cold start to the week with highs in the lower 40’s Monday. It will be breezy again and we could see a few scattered light snow showers or flurries tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Colder Tuesday with the chance of snow. That’s where we hit bottom. High temperatures will trend into the 50’s and 60’s by the weekend. However, the Spring-like temperatures come with rain and thunderstorm chances.