IN Focus: Holcomb, Rokita speak at Deputy Pickett’s funeral

BROWNSBURG - Thousands of mourners gathered at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg on Friday to pay their last respects to Boone County Deputy Jacob Pickett as he was laid to rest.

Pickett was fatally shot in the line of duty last Friday and taken off life support early Monday morning. Now, Hoosiers will have a chance to pay their last respects to the fallen deputy.

Pickett’s moving service was officiated by Pastor Steve Reeves, a man who has known Pickett since he was 10-years-old. Among the list of speakers were Gov. Eric Holcomb, Rep. Todd Rokita, Sheriff Mike Nielsen, and Tipton Officer Bradley Robins.