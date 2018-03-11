Local wrestlers dedicate show to Deputy Pickett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis wrestling club celebrated their one year anniversary by dedicating their show to Deputy Pickett.

The Indianapolis Championship Wrestling Club held the event Saturday, with all proceeds going to Pickett's family.

"Anytime we have a fallen hero the whole city comes together and shows support and we're trying to do our part and provide some wrestling entertainment and provide the Pickett family with some money" said Christopher Doyle, the show organizer.

The event started with a video tribute to Deputy Pickett.