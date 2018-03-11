‘Malachi’s Magnificent Lemonade’ raises almost $7,000 for Deputy Pickett’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. - A six-year-old Kokomo boy is keeping Deputy Pickett's memory alive with his lemonade stand.

Malachi Fronczak set up shop at the Howard County Library Saturday, selling lemonade for four hours to benefit Deputy Pickett's family.

"It's wonderful. Anytime your kids have a big heart, want to serve others, I think it's important as a parent to support that. It's great to see him out wanting to do that," said Jason Fronczak, Malachi's father.

All of the lemonade stand's proceeds will go to Deputy Pickett's family. Malachi raised $1,750 on Saturday, and $5,200 on Friday.

He isn't done yet, Malachi will be back next Saturday at the Kokomo Library South Branch. The library is located at 1755 E. Center Rd.