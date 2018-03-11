× Peyton Manning hosts gala to expand Pediatric ICU at St. Vincent

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With legendary quarterback Peyton Manning once again serving as host, Saturday evening marked the 11th annual Celebration of Caring Gala, where funds were raised for Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent.

Since 2008, the gala has raised more than $11 million thanks to leadership from the Manning family.

“Peyton was the face of Indianapolis for many years, but after his departure his commitment to our children’s hospital has grown even stronger. We are forever grateful for his support and leadership,” said Jonathan Nalli, CEO, St. Vincent Indiana and Senior Vice President.

This year’s gala will help expand the number of beds in the children’s hospital’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). This unit is the heart of the hospital because it’s where children with some of the most complex medical issues are treated.

With 1,000 in attendance, Peyton and Ashley Manning served as the honorary chairpersons for Saturday’s gala, which took place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

As part of the event’s program, Manning presented the 2018 True Hero Award to Paden Hudson, a former Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital patient who was treated for a serious bacterial infection. Peyton was able to visit with Paden during his stay in the hospital, but today he’s a healthy 13 year old whose living life to the fullest.

Country music singer and songwriter, Thomas Rhett provided the evening’s entertainment. He has released nine singles that made it to No. 1 on the country music charts and is an overall great entertainer.

Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at St. Vincent has grown to more than 300 pediatric specialists, 46 inpatient beds, 15 beds in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and 17 private rooms in the Hilbert Pediatric Emergency Department since it opened in 2003.