Police: Lafayette man arrested after hitting officer, possessing meth lab

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Authorities arrested a Lafayette man Friday after they said he struck an officer while getting arrested for running a meth lab.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Union St. on the report of a suspicious odor and suspected drug use.

Authorities questioned a man walking near a residence in that block, later identified as 46-year-old Jason Reed. While speaking with him, officers said Reed struck one of them.

As he was being taken into custody for striking the officer, police said a meth lab fell out of his pocket.

After Reed was treated at the hospital, he was arrested on the following charges; manufacturing and dealing meth, possession of meth, battery on law enforcement and resisting law enforcement.

The Indiana State Police Meth Suppression Team was called to assist in the collection and disposal of the meth lab.