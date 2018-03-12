Active shooter drill at Alaska high school includes real gunfire sounds

ANCHORAGE, Ala.– Students at a high school in Alaska experienced a realistic active shooter drill last week complete with simulated gunfire.

During the scenario, KTVA reports students in the area where the “shooter” was located piled furniture against the classroom doors to barricade themselves in. Other classrooms were evacuated.

As the school’s resource officer fired blanks in the hallway, Principal Sam Spinella announced over the intercom, “This is just a drill,” and gave a description of a suspect as well.

KTVA reports Spinella explained the drill to the teachers and Assistant Principal Josh Green walked the halls during the drill to see how students reacted.

Green said the drill was meant to teach students and teachers alike what actual gunfire in the hallways sounds like.