× City-County Council to vote on multi-million dollar road repair plan tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind—Tonight, the City-County Council will vote whether or not to approve a multi-million dollar plan to address the growing pothole problem in Indianapolis.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has previously asked for roughly $14 million to pay for the road repairs, in addition to the $88 million already budgeted for infrastructure work in 2018. The plan includes funding specifically for personnel, supplies, contractors, and capital equipment to “address the emergency repair of city streets.”

“This is going to go until we get the job done. The emergency fiscal helps us tremendously because our crews can work overtime. We can do this strip patching and we can do these places like Capitol that just need to be resurfaced completely,” said DPW Director Dan Parker.

This comes after weeks of DPW crews working to fill as many potholes during their emergency pothole blitz. More than 50,000 pot holes have been filled since repairs began last month.

“We’ve used about 1,500 tons of asphalt in the chuckholes themselves,” Parker added.

This week, DPW crews will be patching along Franklin, Rockville and Dean Roads. Drivers should expect delays and lane closures there.

Parker previously told FOX59 that if the council does not approve the mayor’s spending proposal, they may have to cut back on the number of projects and repairs the department can do.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the City-County Building and is open to the public.