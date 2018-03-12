× Dog found shot in the face in Morgan County now up for adoption

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – After an incredible journey of recovery, a dog found shot in the face in Morgan County is now looking for a forever home.

Chopper, a Labrador-retriever mix, is up for adoption at the Humane Society of Hamilton County.

The 4-year-old pup was found injured along a road in January and rushed to a veterinarian. Dr. Lisa Lembke, small animal vet for the Monrovia Equine and Small Animal Clinic, performed surgery on Chopper to amputate his jaw, which had been blown apart.

The dog is still playful and friendly. But, his life will forever be impacted by the violence someone inflicted upon him. For instance, he will never be able to chew food again.

“We make him a blended mixture of dog food so he’s able to eat that successfully,” said Jacque Kaufman from the Morgan County Humane Society.

Those interested in adopting Chopper can contact the Humane Society of Hamilton County at (317) 773-4974.

A $1,000 reward is also being offered for information about who shot the dog. Those who can help are asked to call the Martinsville Police Department at 765-342-4900.