K9 helps apprehend Columbus burglary suspect hiding under mobile home

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A police K9 is being credited with the apprehension of a burglary suspect in Columbus.

The police department says officers were called to investigate the burglary in the 3000 block of Lamplight Dr. at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they reportedly observed several items had been moved during the burglary and began checking the area of suspects.

A short time later, Officer Branch Schrader said his K9 partner, Argo, began tracking the mobile home nearby. Police say when Schrader looked under the mobile home, he saw 20-year-old James A. Carmer hiding. He reportedly matched the description of a suspect fleeing the scene.

Carmer was then transported to the Bartholomew County Jail on a preliminary charge of burglary.