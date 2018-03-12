Kenny Chesney coming to Noblesville in May

Posted 3:24 PM, March 12, 2018, by , Updated at 03:28PM, March 12, 2018

Singer/Songwriter Kenny Chesney performs during the 2010 BamaJam Music & Arts Festival at the corner of Hwy 167 and County Road 156 on June 5, 2010 in Enterprise, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Country music star Kenny Chesney will visit Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville this summer as part of his “Trip Around the Sun” tour.

Chesney’s show will be on Thursday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. Old Dominion will be his special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Livenation.com or Ticketmaster outlets.

If you can’t make the Indiana show, Chesney will be in Cincinnati on July 26 and Chicago on July 28. Learn more about his tour here.